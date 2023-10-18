Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Spain

3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€756,094
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of modern villas located in Sierra Cort…
€806,838
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 522 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN FINESTRAT WITH SEA VIEWS New Build Luxury villa located in Finest…
€1,17M
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of beautiful villas in Balcon de Finest…
€466,850
4 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
4 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 425 m²
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT WITH SEA VIEWS Luxury villas located in New Build resi…
€1,22M
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build modern villas in Finestrat with 3 bedrooms 3 bathro…
€659,679
1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LA CALA DE FINESTRAT New Build residential of 21 apartment in La Ca…
€288,939
2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LA CALA DE FINESTRAT New Build residential of 21 apartment in La Ca…
€310,455
1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LA CALA DE FINESTRAT New Build residential of 21 apartment in La Ca…
€499,022
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 203 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€756,094
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€685,051
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€593,711
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Spectacular brand new fully furnished duplex in the exclusive Camporrosso Stone Valley resi…
€537,892
2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Excellent apartment for sale in a closed urbanization in Finestrat The duplex has two floor…
€385,659
4 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
4 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Residence with modern villas and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains …
€709,409
2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Array
€502,371
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
Villa for sale in Finestrat Sierra Cortina urbanization from 610,000 euros The house has th…
€649,530
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
New villa in Finestrat for 445,000 euros Three bedrooms living room kitchen The plot area i…
€451,626
3 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 214 m²
Magnificent villas in Finestrat located on a unique plot in the village of Sierra Cortina T…
€832,211
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Fantastic villa in the beautiful surroundings of Sierra Cortina The house located in one of…
€1,42M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
The construction will be made with quality materials and with an energy efficiency system t…
€659,679
5 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Finestrat, Spain
5 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 422 m²
Elegant luxury villa that offers an exclusive design and architecture with curved gestures …
€1,62M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN SIERRA CORTINA FINESTRAT JUST A STEP FROM BENIDORM High standing villas of…
€1,01M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Luxury New Construction villas composed of 11 detached Villas in Finestrat Costa BlancaLoca…
€810,898
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
Independent villas on one floor very modern style with beautiful viewsBuilt on plots from 4…
€648,515
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Finestrat, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND GUEST HOUSE New Build an exclusive complex of villas…
€668,813
