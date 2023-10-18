UAE
Finestrat
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Spain
penthouses
17
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
59
3 BHK
46
4 BHK
4
Apartment
Clear all
149 properties total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
168 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€756,094
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
145 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of modern villas located in Sierra Cort…
€806,838
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
522 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN FINESTRAT WITH SEA VIEWS New Build Luxury villa located in Finest…
€1,17M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of beautiful villas in Balcon de Finest…
€466,850
Recommend
4 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4
425 m²
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT WITH SEA VIEWS Luxury villas located in New Build resi…
€1,22M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build modern villas in Finestrat with 3 bedrooms 3 bathro…
€659,679
Recommend
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
1
82 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LA CALA DE FINESTRAT New Build residential of 21 apartment in La Ca…
€288,939
Recommend
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2
79 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LA CALA DE FINESTRAT New Build residential of 21 apartment in La Ca…
€310,455
Recommend
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
1
87 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LA CALA DE FINESTRAT New Build residential of 21 apartment in La Ca…
€499,022
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
203 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€756,094
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
230 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€685,051
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat in Sierra Cort…
€593,711
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
220 m²
Spectacular brand new fully furnished duplex in the exclusive Camporrosso Stone Valley resi…
€537,892
Recommend
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2
93 m²
Excellent apartment for sale in a closed urbanization in Finestrat The duplex has two floor…
€385,659
Recommend
4 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4
174 m²
Residence with modern villas and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains …
€709,409
Recommend
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2
97 m²
Array
€502,371
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
141 m²
Villa for sale in Finestrat Sierra Cortina urbanization from 610,000 euros The house has th…
€649,530
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
111 m²
New villa in Finestrat for 445,000 euros Three bedrooms living room kitchen The plot area i…
€451,626
Recommend
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3
214 m²
Magnificent villas in Finestrat located on a unique plot in the village of Sierra Cortina T…
€832,211
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
3
198 m²
Fantastic villa in the beautiful surroundings of Sierra Cortina The house located in one of…
€1,42M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
3
110 m²
The construction will be made with quality materials and with an energy efficiency system t…
€659,679
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
5
422 m²
Elegant luxury villa that offers an exclusive design and architecture with curved gestures …
€1,62M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
3
145 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN SIERRA CORTINA FINESTRAT JUST A STEP FROM BENIDORM High standing villas of…
€1,01M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
3
133 m²
Luxury New Construction villas composed of 11 detached Villas in Finestrat Costa BlancaLoca…
€810,898
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
3
300 m²
Independent villas on one floor very modern style with beautiful viewsBuilt on plots from 4…
€648,515
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Finestrat, Spain
4
148 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND GUEST HOUSE New Build an exclusive complex of villas…
€668,813
Recommend
