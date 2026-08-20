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Commercial Property in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 1 439 m² in Novelda, Spain
Warehouse 1 439 m²
Novelda, Spain
Area 1 439 m²
Industrial ship for sale with an area of 1,439 m2 with a plot of 3,361m2, located in the tow…
$575 761
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Commercial property in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Commercial property
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) На продаже винодельня история которой начинается с конца XIX века, завод былоснован в 1…
$6,96M
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