Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

Commercial real estate in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
5
5 properties total found
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises in Alicante ID D12516
€85,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Aspe, Spain
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Aspe, Spain
Area 9 700 m²
DescriptionCommercial building for rent with CONSUM supermarket in Alicante!Consum supermark…
€3,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Alicante right on the beach, 2.7 million € !!!Hotel area: 1…
€2,70M
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 900 m²
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 950.000 €, 7.8% profitability!Area …
€950,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir