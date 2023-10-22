Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain

28 properties total found
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 100 m²
€398,000
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
€434,000
3 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 188 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN CUMBRE DEL SOL To relax and get away from it all surrounded by in…
€2,09M
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 179 m²
Newly built apartments with modern architecture with two bedrooms and two bathrooms an open…
€303,735
6 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 147 m²
Villa distributed on three levels the result of a unique and exclusive design with spacious…
€3,93M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 1 084 m²
Exclusive property with independent and spacious spaces designed exclusively on a plot of 2…
€5,03M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 783 m²
The most spectacular feature of this villa is its impressive living room with an open layou…
€2,75M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 612 m²
A villa with modern architecture with open spaces lots of light and stunning sea views are …
€2,90M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
LUXURY MODERN VILLA FOR SALE AT CUMBRES DEL SOL On Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol is whe…
€1,94M
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Array
€241,261
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€398,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€458,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€434,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€434,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
€434,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Montecala Gardens Cumbre del Sol. New built modern duplex apartment for sale in Benitachell …
€458,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Montecala Gardens Cumbre del Sol. New built modern apartment for sale in Benitachell (betwee…
€434,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
€398,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€458,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Benitachell is located close to all the services of Cumbre del Sol, surrounded by greenery a…
€309,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€398,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Apartment in Cumbres del Sol, Moraira. The complex comprises semi-detached apartments over t…
€152,461
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Apartment in Cumbres del Sol, Moraira. A development which, due to its location, enjoys the …
€462,000
3 room apartment with sauna, with by the sea in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment with sauna, with by the sea
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€398,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Benitachell is located close to all the services of Cumbre del Sol, surrounded by greenery a…
€325,000
3 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 703 m²
The apartments have a floor area of between 575sqm and 900sqm, with terraces from 120sqm up …
€1,70M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment for sale is situated within the Cumbre del Sol residential es…
€513,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Terraced apartment of 93 m2 for sale in Cumbre del Sol in the Costa Blanca North between Jav…
€198,728
