Apartments
Apartments for sale in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
28 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
100 m²
€398,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
89 m²
€434,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
188 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN CUMBRE DEL SOL To relax and get away from it all surrounded by in…
€2,09M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
179 m²
Newly built apartments with modern architecture with two bedrooms and two bathrooms an open…
€303,735
Recommend
6 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6
1 147 m²
Villa distributed on three levels the result of a unique and exclusive design with spacious…
€3,93M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4
1 084 m²
Exclusive property with independent and spacious spaces designed exclusively on a plot of 2…
€5,03M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4
783 m²
The most spectacular feature of this villa is its impressive living room with an open layou…
€2,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
612 m²
A villa with modern architecture with open spaces lots of light and stunning sea views are …
€2,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
183 m²
LUXURY MODERN VILLA FOR SALE AT CUMBRES DEL SOL On Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol is whe…
€1,94M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
76 m²
Array
€241,261
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
89 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€398,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
3
109 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€458,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
88 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€434,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
89 m²
The complex consists of modern apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open in…
€434,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
2
89 m²
1
€434,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
3
279 m²
Montecala Gardens Cumbre del Sol. New built modern duplex apartment for sale in Benitachell …
€458,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
190 m²
Montecala Gardens Cumbre del Sol. New built modern apartment for sale in Benitachell (betwee…
€434,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
195 m²
€398,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
3
108 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€458,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
179 m²
Benitachell is located close to all the services of Cumbre del Sol, surrounded by greenery a…
€309,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
2
100 m²
Apartments in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca New built apartments, with a modern architecture,…
€398,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
1
92 m²
Apartment in Cumbres del Sol, Moraira. The complex comprises semi-detached apartments over t…
€152,461
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
2
246 m²
Apartment in Cumbres del Sol, Moraira. A development which, due to its location, enjoys the …
€462,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sauna, with by the sea
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4
2
100 m²
€398,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
177 m²
Benitachell is located close to all the services of Cumbre del Sol, surrounded by greenery a…
€325,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
3
703 m²
The apartments have a floor area of between 575sqm and 900sqm, with terraces from 120sqm up …
€1,70M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
2
155 m²
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment for sale is situated within the Cumbre del Sol residential es…
€513,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
1
93 m²
Terraced apartment of 93 m2 for sale in Cumbre del Sol in the Costa Blanca North between Jav…
€198,728
Recommend
