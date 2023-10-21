Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in el Campello, Spain

Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 510 m²
€1,20M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for rent, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 441 m²
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
€1,14M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular farm with 5,138 square meters of plot and 687 s…
€1,30M
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garden, with dish washer
el Campello, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents you with this spectacular estate to spend your holidays. They are two ind…
€1,30M
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Warm and bright penthouse in the Blinker area, near the shopping centers and with a very goo…
€190,000
