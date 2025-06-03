Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Studios for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
2-bedroom penthouse in Playa de la Mata. Two-bedroom, one-bathroom penthouse with a terrace …
$250,602
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In a privileged natural environment and just a few minutes from the sea, we present this exc…
$307,818
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1
In the city of El Albir, a completely renovated corner apartment with stunning sea views is …
$742,653
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
In a privileged natural environment and just a few minutes from the sea, we present this exc…
$629,367
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Charming villa located in La Nucia. A completely renovated villa. The house has a modern o…
$665,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom townthouse in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Welcome to this impressive attachment nestled in the picturesque area of ​​the fifth of Bena…
$829,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located in the heart of Mijas Costa, Las Lagunas has established itself as one of the most d…
$241,334
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
2 bedroom top floor apartment in Villamartin . 2-bedroom top-floor bungalow in Villamartín. …
$171,073
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Altea villa with a wonderful view. It is divided into two floors. Located on the main floo…
$961,215
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
In a privileged natural environment and just a few minutes from the sea, we present this exc…
$376,476
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Discover the exclusive development of 20 Deluxe Bungalows in the prestigious Balcón de Fines…
$526,380
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Studio with communal pool in Torreblanca. One bedroom, one bathroom studio near the sea in L…
$98,296
Leave a request

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go