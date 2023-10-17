Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Mansion To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Good independent villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, american kitchen, closets, furnished, r…
€310,000
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Good independent villa of 250 m² and 790 m² of land, 4 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toile…
€780,000

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir