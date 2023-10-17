UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Land
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Lands for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Urban plot in the famous pine area of Los Balcones, 1000 m2 of flat land with access to elec…
€225,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
1
1
900 m²
We offer a building plot of 900 sq.m. in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor , south side, just …
€495,000
Recommend
Plot of land
San Fulgencio, Spain
280 m²
Land with Open View in 5 Minutes from the Beach in Alicante Costa Blanca This land is locat…
€184,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Plot on urban land, in the town of Los Montesinos in Alicante. It is located in the new urba…
€35,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Almoradi, Spain
Large land, in a unique and special enclave and at an unbeatable price. Large urban land of …
€145,800
Recommend
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
€1,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
€84,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
€126,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
4
4
255 m²
2
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
€367,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€1,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
Sold on the first line of the Villamartin Golf Course The site is in an ideal location, in a…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Las Escalericas, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Las Filipinas area. The total area of 0…
€179,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
€1,90M
Recommend
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
800 m²
Nice building plot on the corner in the heart of Torrevieja , to build one or two homes of y…
€275,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
€1,04M
Recommend
Plot of land
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Building plot in urb. San Luis near Torrevieja. Building plot of 1515 sq.m. in the urbanizat…
€259,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Building plot of 1500 sq.m. in north of Torrevieja . Building plot of 1.524 sq.m. in the nor…
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Plot near the beaches of La Mata & Guardamar
€109,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Building plot on the promenade of Torrevieja . Building plot in the promenade of Torrevieja,…
€3,15M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
1 300 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
€5,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
5 000 m²
Spain Costa Brava Plot for hotel 5 * Magnificent plot in the popular, tourist town of Playa …
€8,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
12 700 m²
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Land for the hotel Rovny land for the construction …
€6,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
5
4
330 m²
On sale a large plot of 1270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Rog, Oriuela Costa.…
€2,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
4
270 m²
An exceptional opportunity to build a villa in the first line from the beach in Cabo Rog. Y…
€1,48M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
4
420 m²
Villas in your size in Cabo Roig. This is an opportunity to build a private villa a…
€1,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Plot of 8,600 m2 in Vijamartin. The hotel is located next to the international school "; Li…
€4,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Plot of 17,000,000 m2 in Ciudad de Komikasiones, San Miguel de Salinas. You can build 108 …
€3,75M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
3
220 m²
The house in Cabo Rog, on the coast of Oriuela Costa in the southern part of Costa Blanca, …
€645,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€645,000
Recommend
