  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 15
Area 3 000 m²
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
€12,00M
Hotel 163 rooms in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 163
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
€9,00M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
€2,50M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
€2,50M
Hotel with sauna in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel with sauna
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…
€2,73M
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with basement in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with basement
Orihuela, Spain
Area 2 277 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
€3,05M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
€3,15M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Area 4 490 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
€4,60M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 278 m²
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
€2,80M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
€2,70M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Area 560 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
€3,15M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
€1,40M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
€2,50M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
€1,30M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Area 3 350 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
€15,00M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
€7,50M
Hotel with terrace, with sauna in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace, with sauna
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
€4,00M
Hotel in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 4 000 m²
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** in the Andalusian style Very beautiful hotel 4 **** in the …
€4,00M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Area 2 000 m²
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
€3,00M
Hotel with yard in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with yard
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
€2,50M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
€6,50M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
€6,00M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Area 905 m²
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
€1,90M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Great hotel on the first line from the sea i…
€7,80M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 047 m²
Spain Costa Garraf Aparthotel on the first line A wonderful apartment hotel on the first lin…
€5,80M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Area 2 113 m²
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel in Pineda de Mar Apart-hotel on the third line from the beach …
€2,40M
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with sauna in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with sauna
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 4 **** 150 meters from the beach Hotel 4 **** in Alicante, 150m fro…
€12,36M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Hotel with access to the beach Hotel 4 **** on the …
€10,40M
Hotel in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 340 m²
Spain Andalusia Costa del Sol Hostel in the center of the city of the Operating Hostel in th…
€1,000,000
Hotel in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 6 000 m²
Spain Costa del Sol Marbella Sports Hotel 4 **** Successfully operating hotel 4 **** in Marb…
€12,50M

Property types in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura

сommercial property
investment properties
