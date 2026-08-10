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Hotels in Cullera, Spain

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Investment Opportunity: New 3* Hotel on the Costa Blanca Coast – €2.65 Million! in Cullera, Spain
Investment Opportunity: New 3* Hotel on the Costa Blanca Coast – €2.65 Million!
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity: New 3* Hotel on the Costa Blanca Coast – €2.65 Million! We present …
$3,01M
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Hotel 500 m² in Cullera, Spain
Hotel 500 m²
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 19
Area 500 m²
Hotel 2 stars, built in 2003, a three storey building in very good condition, includes 19 sp…
$849,859
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