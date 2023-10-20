Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€849,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€749,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Spacious Detached Villas with 5 Bedrooms on Large Plots in Exclusive Resort in Cuevas del Al…
€1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Stylish Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish houses a…
€265,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
Residential real estate on 2 and 3 bedrooms with a balcony, garden or solarium, and with pri…
€370,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€255,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€247,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€219,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€269,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€222,000
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€294,000
3 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€324,000
2 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€215,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Country houses in the Mediterranean style with the private te…
€390,000
