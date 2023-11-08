Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Cuevas del Almanzora

Residential properties for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain

houses
16
17 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€849,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€749,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Spacious Detached Villas with 5 Bedrooms on Large Plots in Exclusive Resort in Cuevas del Al…
€1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Stylish Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish houses a…
€265,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
Residential real estate on 2 and 3 bedrooms with a balcony, garden or solarium, and with pri…
€370,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€255,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€247,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€219,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€269,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Wonderful apartments near the beach Apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with garden on the g…
€183,000
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€222,000
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€294,000
3 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€324,000
2 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
€215,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Country houses in the Mediterranean style with the private te…
€390,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir