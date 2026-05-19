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Terraced Villas for sale in Crevillent, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Crevillent, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crevillent, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Large country house in Catral . Large country house with industrial warehouses to renovate i…
$290,656
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