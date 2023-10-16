Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 600 m²
Introducing an exclusive 4124 sqm plot for sale, perfect for bringing your vision of a luxur…
€695,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Introducing an exclusive 2333 sqm plot for sale, offering the perfect canvas to construct yo…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Discover this extraordinary 2957 sqm plot for sale, perfect for building a luxury villa with…
€875,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
2000 sqm Plots for Villas in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol The residential plots for sale in su…
€363,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 802 m²
Sea View Land for Sale in Benalmádena with Electricity and Water Infrastructure Investment l…
€315,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 15 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land with Unmissable Investment Opportunity in Ojén The investment residential l…
€6,45M
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 703 m²
Urban Land Close to the Beach and Golf Courses in Mijas Mijas is one of the best-known towns…
€125,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 825 m²
Large Developable Plot of Land with Sea Views in Mijas, Costa del Sol Mijas is one of the be…
€190,000
Plot of land in Fuengirola, Spain
Plot of land
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 603 m²
Sea View Residential Land for Sale in Benalmádena Benalmádena is a famous town in Costa del …
€298,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 556 m²
556 m² Land with Green Zones in a Great Neighborhood in Benalmádena Costa Benalmádena is a v…
€298,000
Plot of land in Fuengirola, Spain
Plot of land
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 531 m²
Great Land to Build a Perfect Villa in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the most known cities…
€149,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 3
Urban Plots with High Floor Area Ratio Next to the Golf Resort in Mijas These urban plots ar…
€169,000
Plot of land in Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 717 m²
Fantastic plot with a project, located in Guadalmina Baja, a prestigious residential area in…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Benahavis, Spain
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
Attractive plot (nr 22) with the SEA VIEW. An exclusive residential area Madroñal. In the ce…
€490,000
Plot of land in Casares, Spain
Plot of land
Casares, Spain
€115,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€600,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 271 m²
In this exclusive urbanization of Benalmadena Costa, just 10 minutes from the sea and with p…
€569,000
