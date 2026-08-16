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Hotels in Costa Brava, Spain

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3 properties total found
3★ Hotel for Sale on the Costa Brava Coast – €3,200,000 in Costa Brava, Spain
3★ Hotel for Sale on the Costa Brava Coast – €3,200,000
Costa Brava, Spain
Number of floors 4
3★ Hotel for Sale on the Costa Brava Coast – €3,200,000 • Location: situated on the Costa…
$3,75M
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Luxurious 4★ Hotel on the Costa Brava Coast, Spain in Costa Brava, Spain
Luxurious 4★ Hotel on the Costa Brava Coast, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 111
Area 5 000 m²
For Sale — Luxurious 4★ Hotel on the Costa Brava Coast, Spain — €16.65 Million Key Featur…
$19,51M
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Hotel 7 000 m² in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel 7 000 m²
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 66
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 4
A high-class 4*high-class hotel is sold on the coast of Costa Brava. The hotel is in perfect…
$16,17M
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