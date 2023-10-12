Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain

3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
€245,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€269,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€209,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€219,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
€144,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€167,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€188,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€194,000
3 room apartment with terrace in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Modern apartments in Alicante in the Gadea building, built on Dr. Gadea Avenue, on the firs…
€550,000
3 room apartment with terrace in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Penthouse in Alicante in the Gadea building, built on Dr. Gadea Avenue. The windows ar…
€700,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€159,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€256,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€246,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€189,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
€166,600
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€155,600
3 room apartment with terrace in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
New apartments on the lower floor in Torre de La Oradada. Salon, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bat…
€280,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
€280,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€150,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€148,600
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€464,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€164,900
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€169,900
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€219,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
€126,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€184,500
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€161,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€180,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€159,000
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€134,900

