Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Corcubion
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Corcubion, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Corcubion, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Corcubion, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 375 m²
Stunning castle with sea views in the north of Spain. It was built in 1751 at the time of Ph…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go