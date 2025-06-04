Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
$1,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
$4,23M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” in…
$8,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
$3,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
$6,87M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 950 m²
Beautiful two-story house located in the Mas Nou urbanization in the tourist town of Playa d…
$1,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Large villa with sea views in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, on the Costa Brava. With a l…
$1,16M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The house is located in one of the most picturesque places on the Costa Brava. Home describe…
$525,267
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 188 m²
Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a large …
$730,122
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
$2,43M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
$1,25M
