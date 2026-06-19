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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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