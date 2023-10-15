Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  Castell-Platja d Aro
  Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level house with 4 bedrooms and magnificent sea views, located in the urbanization of …
€1,09M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
€495,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 9 m²
Country house with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Guíxols…
€3,50M
5 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 791 m²
House on the seafront with spectacular views in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Costa Brava Exclusive…
€6,59M
4 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
  House with sea views in S’Agaró (Costa Brava), less than 1km from Sant Pol beach and with …
€1,35M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
€2,95M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
€4,00M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
€2,45M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
€1,33M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 624 m²
Number of floors 2
The comfortable villa is located in the elitist guarded urbanization La Gavina in Sagaro (S …
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
€650,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 642 m²
Number of floors 3
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
€2,40M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 094 m²
Number of floors 3
An excellent three-story house in one of the best areas of Playa de Aro & ndash; Boska Tower…
€1,65M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
€795,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
A four-story house with sea views, which can be reconstructed according to your wishes, is l…
€850,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 644 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in the urbanization of Mas Nou, Playa de …
€3,55M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy new villa in the Kang-Semi residence, Playa de Aro, Costa Brava, Spain. Pitch: 1697 m2…
€1,30M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
A lovely first-line house with direct beach access is located in Sagaro, Costa Brava, Spain…
€9,50M
