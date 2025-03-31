Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cassa de la Selva
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Cassa de la Selva, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Shop 400 m² in Spain
Shop 400 m²
Spain
Area 400 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Barcelona.Environment: residential area of the central distr…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Decart Property Investments
Languages
Русский, Español
Revenue house 324 m² in Mijas, Spain
Revenue house 324 m²
Mijas, Spain
Area 324 m²
Unique Opportunity for Investors and Real Estate Developers! We present a promising rehabil…
$532,899
Leave a request
Commercial property 72 m² in Montecorto, Spain
Commercial property 72 m²
Montecorto, Spain
Area 72 m²
Local for sale in the center of Montecorto, which is less than 20 minutes from Ronda. It cur…
$174,008
Leave a request
Commercial property 522 m² in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 522 m²
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Area 522 m²
Reserved - Real opportunity for investors in the centre of Valencia. This building for sale …
$673,789
Leave a request
Office 279 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 279 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 279 m²
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located in the most emblematic area of ​​the…
$332,282
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Commercial property in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Продается готовый бизнес - ресторан, расположенный на первой линии пляжа в одном из луч…
$830,419
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property 74 m² in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Commercial property 74 m²
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Area 74 m²
Excellent commercial premises for rent located in the best area of ​​Sant Joan d'Alacant: No…
$127,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Restaurant 88 m² in Lower Empordà, Spain
Restaurant 88 m²
Lower Empordà, Spain
Area 88 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$596,950
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Decart Property Investments
Languages
Русский, Español
Commercial property in Denia, Spain
Commercial property
Denia, Spain
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
A farm with a luxury villa and two townhouses for sale. Main villa of 440 meters and each to…
$995,395
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property 24 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 24 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 24 m²
Tired of going round and round or renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful storage…
$48,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Office 185 m² in Valencian Community, Spain
Office 185 m²
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 185 m²
The office 185 m.q. is located in a residential area in the university area! High traffic! E…
$245,642
Leave a request
Manufacture 961 m² in Spain
Manufacture 961 m²
Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 961 m²
Local with three floors and passing terrace. It is very bright with a full glass facade wit…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes