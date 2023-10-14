Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Cartagena
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Cartagena, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
The Villas are located in Cala Medina, known for its wild cliff, it is undoubtedly a paradis…
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Splendid new Luxury Villa, in front of the sea, with magnificent views of the port and “Faro…
€4,95M
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with alarm system, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with alarm system, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
€4,50M

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir