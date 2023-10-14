Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Cartagena

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cartagena, Spain

apartments
27
houses
39
19 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Cartagena, Spain
Mansion 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 481 m²
Floor 4/4
Ultra-luxurious 5 Bedroom Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos C…
€4,50M
5 room house with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 4
€4,50M
3 room house with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new first-line luxury villa in Cabo de Palos. Villa, with an area of 254.55 …
€2,40M
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Cartagena, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€249,950
4 room house with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa from a developer on two floors with a total area of 203 m2. The house has four roo…
€510,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
€249,950
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…
€137,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
€750,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor. Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Menor, only 5 …
€146,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartment in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Modern style apartments, designed with open spaces …
€185,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
€290,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Is a new front-line beach development located in a unique and privileged area with spectacu…
€198,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Apartment is located first line on the coast of La Manga del Mar Menor. It’s situated in a …
€338,000
4 room house with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful villa of 153 square meters.m with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with warm floors. the…
€565,950
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
The Villas are located in Cala Medina, known for its wild cliff, it is undoubtedly a paradis…
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Splendid new Luxury Villa, in front of the sea, with magnificent views of the port and “Faro…
€4,95M
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with alarm system, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with alarm system, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
€4,50M

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir