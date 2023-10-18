Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Cartagena

Commercial real estate in Cartagena, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Commercial with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Area 1 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully Detached Commercial Property with 13 Units in Cartagena Murcia Commercial property is …
€1,50M
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Cartagena, Spain
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Cartagena, Spain
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Recently Refurbished Bar and Restaurant in Tourist Area in Cartagena Murcia The restaurant i…
€480,000
Shop with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Shop with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Area 76 m²
Commercial Properties in an Exclusive Resort in La Manga Club Golf Resort Costa Calida Welco…
€275,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir