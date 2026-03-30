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Residential properties for sale in Cantabria, Spain

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cueto, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cueto, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
Beautiful modern apartment with large terrace, community pool and fitness facilities located…
$363,507
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