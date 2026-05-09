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Monthly rent of mountain view houses in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom house
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Seasonal rental of a townhouse with fantastic views of the sea and La Gomera. The property h…
$2,932
per month
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2 bedroom Villa in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom Villa
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
We offer seasonal rentals (2-6 months) of a Canarian house on the magnificent Finca Imeche e…
$2,886
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$5,484
per month
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2 bedroom Villa in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom Villa
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
We offer seasonal rentals (2-5 months) of a Canarian house on the magnificent Finca Imeche e…
$2,226
per month
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Property types in Canary Islands

villas

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
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