Lands for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Property on the Canary Islands: luxury apartments near the Atlantic ocean

The Canary Islands are an ideal place for living and active vacation. The exotic archipelago, located close to Spain and the African continent, is known for its mild climate and picturesque sandy beaches. The weather here is excellent all year round: even in winter, the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees Celsius.

The best things to see on the Canary Islands

On the Spanish archipelago territory, one can find a large number of the main attractions. Every year, tourists come here to see the majestic Teide volcano on Tenerife and visit the famous Siam Water Park, considered the largest in Europe. Local caves that were formed thousands of years ago are also very popular.

How much does the property on the Canary Islands cost?

The house and apartment prices here vary greatly. In remote areas, the Canary Islands real estate is estimated at €1000 per square metre. In prestigious regions such as Tenerife and Gran Canaria, the apartment cost is 2-3 times higher. In general, properties on the Canary Islands cost the same as in the major Spanish cities. Much depends on the condition of housing, its location and distance from the coast.

Advantages of the Canary Islands real estate

Purchase of local property will be a profitable investment for all buyers without any exception:

  • families will be able to spend their free time here, having excellent holidays here with their children;
  • investors will have an opportunity to rent housing to visitors or sell it more expensive when the prices increase;
  • for entrepreneurs, there is a great chance to reach high incomes when buying restaurants and hotels.

It is as easy for foreigners to buy property on the Canary Islands as it is for locals. But before buying you’d rather appeal for experienced realtor help. They will make sure that the sale of real estate is fast and legal.

