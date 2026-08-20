Seaview Villas for Sale in Blanes, Spain

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Beach Villas in Blanes, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
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