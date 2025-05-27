Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Blanes
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Blanes, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Fabulous luxury house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, garden, swimming pool and sea views C…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES  It is a large house of about 47…
$802,483
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go