  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benidorm
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Benidorm, Spain

9 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Large modern-style 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas near Benidorm. Luxury villas between the s…
$447,771
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury villa in Polop de la Marina, Alicante It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 100m2 built …
$449,267
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury villa in Polop de la Marina, Alicante It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 100m2 built …
$510,332
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Large modern-style 3 & 4 bedrooms detached villas near Benidorm. Luxury villas between the s…
$859,095
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Discover this architectural gem, an exquisite Mediterranean-style villa embellished with sub…
$2,28M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 535 m²
This contemporary villa has been created with the highest standards of quality in each and e…
$3,06M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 930 m²
Beautifull property with spectacular views overlooking the sea and the mountains s…
$1,78M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 690 m²
Magnificent villa with sea views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca The house is located in a privile…
$3,22M
