  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benidorm
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Benidorm, Spain

14 properties total found
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 82 m²
The residential complex is located almost on the first line of the beach of Ponent, just 50 …
$557,901
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 60 m²
New development apartments on Poniente Beach, Benidorm - the epitome of coziness and sunshin…
$449,420
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 68 m²
Apartment in a new unique and exclusive residential complex in Finestrat Benidorm, where eve…
$278,847
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 68 m²
A new unique and exclusive residential complex in Finestrat Benidorm, which perfectly combin…
$330,505
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 60 m²
This modern residential complex is located in a privileged area of ​​Poniente Beach, just 50…
$449,420
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 51 m²
The complex will consist of a skyscraper in the shape of two sails connected by a mast, more…
$588,895
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 79 m²
A skyscraper in the shape of two sails connected by a mast that will rise above the sea in B…
$1,01M
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 115 m²
Modern apartment located just 100 meters from the sea in the picturesque town of Benidorm.Th…
$1,60M
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 60 m²
a residential complex located in the exceptional area of ​​the beach of Ponent,   with amazi…
$428,757
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 97 m²
Discover a new life by the sea with luxury apartments in Benidorm, just 1 km from Poniente B…
$412,227
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$787,732
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 88 m²
Luxury apartment in a new tower located in Benidorm, opposite the IMED Levante hospital.The …
$268,619
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 156 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$548,175
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Area 68 m²
Welcome to the new and exclusive residential complex in Finestrat Benidorm, which offers the…
$289,179
