UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Benahavis
Villas
Villas for sale in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
607 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
7
8
Herrojo 79 is a modern and luxurious villa located in the exclusive gated community of El He…
€5,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
5
4
196 m²
3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
6
5
270 m²
2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
552 m²
2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
5
4
498 m²
2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
295 m²
Luxury Detached Villas in a Gated Community in Benahavis This development of contemporary de…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
5
3
184 m²
Luxury Detached Villas in a Gated Community in Benahavis This development of contemporary de…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
8
7
1 780 m²
3
Luxury and Spacious Villa in Prestigious Golf Area in Benahavis The new build villa is locat…
€6,99M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
6
6
610 m²
3
5-Bedroom Villa at a Prime Location in Benahavís The contemporary detached villa is located …
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
6
4
863 m²
3
Ultra Luxury Villas Inspired by Lamborghini in the Prime Area of Benahavis Lamborghini’s Ita…
€6,23M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
5
4
680 m²
3
Ultra Luxury Villas Inspired by Lamborghini in the Prime Area of Benahavis Lamborghini’s Ita…
€4,33M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
5
5
358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6
8
Tierra Viva is an exceptional new DarGlobal project in the exotic community of Benahavís. Th…
€6,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3
3
558 m²
Price € 1,800,000 - € 2.250,000 La Finca de Jasmine is a closed and secure complex of luxury…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6
8
1 400 m²
The incredible newly built modern villa located in La Zagaleta, the most exclusive indoor co…
€12,80M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5
5
555 m²
"A wonderful villa on the first golf line, located in one of the most prestigious areas of M…
€2,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
288 m²
New quality villa in Puerto del Capitan. The western side with the daytime and evening sun, …
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6
9
1 370 m²
€9,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
12
14
1 339 m²
This unique, newly built, ultra-modern villa is located on a hilltop in the Alkusus Nature R…
€12,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5
6
980 m²
A chic location called « paradise » and where « royal » villa is located! The exclusive resi…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6
7
1 038 m²
Built to the highest standards, this new modern luxury villa for sale in Paraiso Alto ( Para…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5
6
845 m²
Introducing King's Hills, a collection of nine luxury villas in the established urbanization…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4
3
642 m²
18 DESIGN-LED ECOLOGICAL VILL Prices from 4,995,000 euros OFF PLAN VILLA Vista Lago Residenc…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
12
12
We present the most extraordinary and large luxury villa ever built in Los Flamingos Golf. L…
€20,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
6
6
766 m²
Welcome to Casa de Flores in the exclusive Monte Mayor Country Club, Benahavís! This Medite…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
658 m²
For sale this beautiful villa with Mediterranean architecture, one of the most beautiful hou…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6
8
905 m²
This outstanding contemporary masterpiece is situated in Nueva Andalucia, just 700m from the…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
383 m²
Situated between San Pedro and Estepona, El Paraiso is a tranquil area dominated by villas a…
€2,78M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
614 m²
Discover this exceptional contemporary villa for sale in Los Arqueros Golf, offering breatht…
€3,20M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL