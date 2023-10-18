Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Benahavis, Spain

50 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 607 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Herrojo 79 is a modern and luxurious villa located in the exclusive gated community of El He…
€5,85M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,30M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious 3 and 4 Bedrooms Detached Villas with Extensive Communal Areas in Benahavis The co…
€6,00M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Luxury Detached Villas in a Gated Community in Benahavis This development of contemporary de…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Luxury Detached Villas in a Gated Community in Benahavis This development of contemporary de…
€2,10M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 780 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury and Spacious Villa in Prestigious Golf Area in Benahavis The new build villa is locat…
€6,99M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Villa at a Prime Location in Benahavís The contemporary detached villa is located …
€5,50M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 863 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra Luxury Villas Inspired by Lamborghini in the Prime Area of Benahavis Lamborghini’s Ita…
€6,23M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra Luxury Villas Inspired by Lamborghini in the Prime Area of Benahavis Lamborghini’s Ita…
€4,33M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Villa 6 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Tierra Viva is an exceptional new DarGlobal project in the exotic community of Benahavís. Th…
€6,05M
Villa 3 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 558 m²
Price € 1,800,000 - € 2.250,000 La Finca de Jasmine is a closed and secure complex of luxury…
€1,80M
Villa 6 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 400 m²
The incredible newly built modern villa located in La Zagaleta, the most exclusive indoor co…
€12,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
"A wonderful villa on the first golf line, located in one of the most prestigious areas of M…
€2,15M
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
New quality villa in Puerto del Capitan. The western side with the daytime and evening sun, …
€1,90M
Villa 6 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 370 m²
€9,50M
Villa 9 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 339 m²
This unique, newly built, ultra-modern villa is located on a hilltop in the Alkusus Nature R…
€12,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 980 m²
A chic location called « paradise » and where « royal » villa is located! The exclusive resi…
€3,40M
Villa 6 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 038 m²
Built to the highest standards, this new modern luxury villa for sale in Paraiso Alto ( Para…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 845 m²
Introducing King's Hills, a collection of nine luxury villas in the established urbanization…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 642 m²
18 DESIGN-LED ECOLOGICAL VILL Prices from 4,995,000 euros OFF PLAN VILLA Vista Lago Residenc…
€5,00M
Villa 9 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
We present the most extraordinary and large luxury villa ever built in Los Flamingos Golf. L…
€20,00M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 766 m²
Welcome to Casa de Flores in the exclusive Monte Mayor Country Club, Benahavís! This Medite…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
For sale this beautiful villa with Mediterranean architecture, one of the most beautiful hou…
€3,25M
Villa 6 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 905 m²
This outstanding contemporary masterpiece is situated in Nueva Andalucia, just 700m from the…
€3,90M
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 383 m²
Situated between San Pedro and Estepona, El Paraiso is a tranquil area dominated by villas a…
€2,78M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 614 m²
Discover this exceptional contemporary villa for sale in Los Arqueros Golf, offering breatht…
€3,20M
