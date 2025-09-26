  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barcelones

New Buildings in Barcelones, Spain

Barcelona
2
lHospitalet de Llobregat
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
lHospitalet de Llobregat, Spain
from
$573,310
The year of construction 2025
Modern Apartments With Balconies and Terraces in Santa Eulàlia The Hospitalet de Llobregat area is lively and well-developed, offering parks, cultural spots, sports facilities, and many services like restaurants, shopping centers, and healthcare. It is close to public transportation, making …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Show all Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Barcelona, Spain
from
$898,727
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Homes Close to the Sea and the City Center in Sant Marti, Barcelona Located in the trendy Poblenou neighborhood, the project is surrounded by top universities, coworking spaces, art schools, restaurants, and tech companies. The development near Parc Central del Poblenou, the city’s largest …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Show all Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí
Barcelona, Spain
from
$1,21M
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Homes Close to the Sea and the City Center in Sant Marti, Barcelona Located in the trendy Poblenou neighborhood, the project is surrounded by top universities, coworking spaces, art schools, restaurants, and tech companies. The development near Parc Central del Poblenou, the city’s largest …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go