Tourist complex Stylish Homes in the Innovation District of Sant Martí

Barcelona, Spain
$1,21M
ID: 27630
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Catalonia
  • Region
    Barcelones
  • City
    Barcelona
  • Metro
    Bac de Roda (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Poblenou (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Selva de Mar (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2023
  • Number of floors
    1

Exterior details

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Homes Close to the Sea and the City Center in Sant Marti, Barcelona

Located in the trendy Poblenou neighborhood, the project is surrounded by top universities, coworking spaces, art schools, restaurants, and tech companies. The development near Parc Central del Poblenou, the city’s largest pedestrian green zone, offers a rare combination of tranquility and connectivity. The surrounding area features pedestrian-only streets, creative public spaces, and a balance of restored heritage buildings and modern urban design.

Homes for sale in Sant Marti, Barcelona, are situated 300 meters from Parc Central, 500 meters from the tram station, 900 meters from the metro station, 1.2 kilometers from the Glòries shopping center, and 1.8 kilometers from the beach.

The development offers private terraces or balconies, open-plan kitchens, en-suite bathrooms, and double-height ceilings. Residents will enjoy elevator access, a communal rooftop terrace, bicycle parking, and landscaped common areas.


Location on the map

Barcelona, Spain
