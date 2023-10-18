Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Bajo Guadalentin
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Alhama de Murcia
3
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€186,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift, with solarium in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift, with solarium
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2 beds penthouses with private solarium overlooking golf course in Condado de Alhama Golf Re…
€131,900

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir