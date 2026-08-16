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Residential properties for sale in Baix Camp, Spain

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Cambrils
3
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cambrils, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
VITRIX—Where the Mediterranean is your home.Discover
$520,226
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 416 m²
Villa on the first line to the sea in the town of Hospitalet de Infant on the Costa Dorada. …
$1,86M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Spacious Townhouse for sale in VILAFORTUNY Your own corner of happiness in VILAFORTUNY! This…
$505,431
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture combines the simplicity of the design; Large windows open and allow interio…
$710,365
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Welcome to your new home in Cambrils, Tarragona. This cozy house of 310 square meters, set o…
$755,242
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Property types in Baix Camp

houses

Properties features in Baix Camp, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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