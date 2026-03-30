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Villas for sale in Arta, Spain

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Villa in Arta, Spain
Villa
Arta, Spain
Area 151 m²
Description of object: We present you a new residential project in the style of traditional …
$1,02M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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