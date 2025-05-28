Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Arenys de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Arenys de Mar, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
A house within walking distance from the sea in the town of Arenz de Mar on the Costa Marezm…
$997,525
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
A house within walking distance from the sea in the town of Arenz de Mar on the Costa Marezm…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
House with a large area in the town of Arenz de Mar on the Costa Maresme. Distance to the ce…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go