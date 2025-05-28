Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Arenys de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Arenys de Mar, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A new complex under construction in the town of Arenis de Mar on the Costa Marezme. Distance…
$290,935
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Arenys de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
A new complex under construction in the town of Arenis de Mar on the Costa Marezme. Distance…
$240,432
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go