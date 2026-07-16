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Residential properties for sale in Anoia, Spain

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apartments
54
houses
23
77 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential complex of…
$428,324
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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1 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Description of the site: We present an exclusive residential complex in the picturesque Beni…
$285,359
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of the sunny Guardamar del Segura, a modern residentia…
$336,744
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Value OneValue One
2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Description of the site: In the charming area of Bigastro, a new residential complex of eigh…
$199,717
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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1 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Description of object: In the heart of Guardamar del Segura and just 600 metres from the bea…
$192,980
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of San Javier, these townhouses offer a …
$429,923
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Description of object: In San Javier you will find a detached chalet that combines comfort w…
$627,927
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of sunny Guardamar del Segura, you will find a modern …
$393,839
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residentia…
$359,696
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Description of object: Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this exclusive det…
$1,02M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Description of object: This exclusive residence in the picturesque Guardamar del Segura repr…
$336,858
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Description of the site: The eighth phase of the prestigious Mar de Pulpí residential comple…
$268,345
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Algorfa, this exclusive collection of…
$542,399
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of San Javier, this exclusive collection…
$575,857
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of the quiet and cozy district of Bigastro, a resident…
$233,974
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of the charming Bigastro is a small residential comple…
$200,973
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Description of the site: An exclusive residential complex is being built in the charming tow…
$266,061
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residentia…
$279,764
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of San Fulgencio, this residential compl…
$205,541
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Description of object: In the charming and peaceful village of Benijófar, we offer an exclus…
$672,575
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential offers a s…
$398,964
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of San Javier, this residential complex …
$342,454
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Description of the site: The Guardamar del Segura Residence offers 44 carefully designed pro…
$311,737
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the pleasant La Nucía, a modern residence with 52 uni…
$362,694
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of object: Not every property by the sea has to be in the front line to make sen…
$203,257
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Description of object: Located in the exclusive area of Los Guardianes, this residential com…
$398,521
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 117 m²
Description of the site: Just a few minutes walk from the sea and plenty of space, privacy a…
$462,467
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residentia…
$255,784
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Description of the site: In the picturesque seaside town of Guardamar del Segura, a resident…
$256,926
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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1 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Description of object: In the heart of Guardamar del Segura and just 600 metres from the bea…
$245,507
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Properties features in Anoia, Spain

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