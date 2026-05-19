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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Andalusia, Spain

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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
3-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace and Garage in El Higuerón This new-build apartment is locat…
$4,296
per month
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Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Sea view
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