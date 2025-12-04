Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Andalusia, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Long-Term Rental Apartment with Pool and Sea Views in Higuerón Fuengirola Located in the sou…
$4,058
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Bright and Modern Apartment in Mijas Ideal for Mid-Term Stay Cerrado del Águila is a peacefu…
$1,855
per month
