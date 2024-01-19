Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
€670,000
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in La Cala del Moral, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
La Cala del Moral, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Chalet - Rincón de la Victoria (La Cala del Moral) , Built Surface 126m2, 321.96m2, 3 Bedro…
€459,900
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 456 m²
Luxury estate in southern Spain, in the prestigious urbanization of La Zagaleta, quite near …
€4,50M
Leave a request
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Malaga, Spain
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Area 700 m²
The stunning estate is located in the privileged area of Malaga, Spain. Indescribable views …
€2,10M
Leave a request

