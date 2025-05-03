Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alto Guadalentin
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

Lorca
3
Aguilas
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
3 Bedroom Modern Villas with Pool and Rooftop Terrace in Ciudad Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a …
$560,610
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Situated in the sought-after gated community, in the picturesque El Hacho area of La Duquesa…
$394,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Mediterranean Style Villa with Private Pool in Ciudad Quesada Ciudad Ques…
$762,927
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Newly Built Villas with Private Pool in Los Alcázares, Costa Cálida Exclusive Modern Villas…
$356,033
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
3 Bedroom Arabic Style Villas with Private Pools in Fuente Álamo Murcia These luxurious vill…
$994,631
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover luxurious 2-bedroom apartments in the heart of Mijas, where urban convenience meets…
$270,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
3 Bed Mediterranean Apartments and Duplexes in Pilar de la Horadada Set in the welcoming tow…
$310,822
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
DISCOVER THIS SHOW AGO with sea views, composed of two large bedrooms, and two bathrooms loc…
$528,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 1 bedroom in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments in a Vineyard Valley Setting in Scenic Hondón de las Nieves Locate…
$197,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Stylish 3 Bedroom Apartments in Hondón de las Nieves Alicante Hondón de las Nieves is a pict…
$248,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$312,726
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Apartments 200 Metres from the Sea in Torrevieja Modern Homes in a Prime Location…
$243,007
Leave a request

Properties features in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go