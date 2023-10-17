Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€341,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€317,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€565,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€380,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€318,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€298,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€345,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€290,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€289,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€150,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€129,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Residential complex located in the urbanization of Isla del Freil, in Aguilas, Costa Kalida.…
€341,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
€223,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury penthouses overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
€210,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Brand new apartments on the seafront. There are availability of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 o…
€330,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Murcia with spectacular sea views in first line Its design a…
€317,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Murcia with spectacular sea views in first line Its design a…
€341,000

