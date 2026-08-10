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Villas for sale in Altiplano, Spain

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Yecla
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12 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 381 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a beautif…
$934,393
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a bea…
$930,098
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 294 m²
NEW VILLA IN YEKLE, MURCIANew exclusive luxury villa located on the territory of a beautiful…
$938,889
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jumilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jumilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Discover this exclusive new villa located on a large plot of 5,000 m2 in Jumilla, one of the…
$397,882
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 381 m²
NEW VILLA IN YEKLE, MURCIANew exclusive luxury villa located on the territory of a beautiful…
$938,889
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a beautif…
$934,393
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 381 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a bea…
$930,098
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 381 m²
We present to your attention an exclusive new building - a luxury villa located on a picture…
$901,710
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 391 m²
NEW VILLA IN YEKLE, MURCIANew exclusive luxury villa located on the territory of a beautiful…
$938,889
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a bea…
$930,098
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN YECLA, MURCIA New Build exclusive luxury villa located within a beautif…
$934,393
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yecla, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yecla, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 748 m²
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa in Expansive Plots in Yecla Murcia Yecla, located in the western prov…
$910,649
Leave a request

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