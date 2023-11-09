Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Altiplano

Residential properties for sale in Altiplano, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Yecla, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yecla, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 748 m²
5-Bedroom Villa with Pool, Terraces, and Large Plots in Yecla, Murcia Yecla is a traditional…
€774,000

Properties features in Altiplano, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir