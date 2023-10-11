Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Altea, Spain

4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa in the prestigious Altea Hills area.The villa, designed in a mode…
€895,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Altea. The house is located on a plot of 12…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The villa is located…
€650,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Super offer! Luxury villa in Calpe with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city. …
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
€2,20M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€550,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
€2,65M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
€1,70M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 2
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The magnificent almost new villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of…
€1,58M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
A wonderful new luxury villa with wonderful sea views in the city of Altea. The hotel is loc…
€1,91M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 3
A magnificent new luxury villa with stunning views in the city of Altea. The picturesque cit…
€1,75M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
€1,95M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 543 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious, exclusive villa in a modern style, located in Altea Hills, a famous elite resid…
€2,25M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive villa for a unique project located in Althea Hills, a famous elite residential …
€3,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 478 m²
DescriptionUnique Luxury Villa, in a closed guarded residential complex Altea Hills, one of …
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 298 m²
Luxury detached villa overlooking the sea in Altea. Spectacular luxury detached villa in Alt…
€995,000
