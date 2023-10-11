UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Altea
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
351 m²
3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Recommend
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
258 m²
3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
8
3
340 m²
3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
4
450 m²
3
Introducing the chic villa in the prestigious Altea Hills area.The villa, designed in a mode…
€895,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
501 m²
3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Altea. The house is located on a plot of 12…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
4
260 m²
2
Villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The villa is located…
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
3
320 m²
2
Super offer! Luxury villa in Calpe with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city. …
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
3
2
210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
5
224 m²
3
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
€2,20M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
3
200 m²
3
€550,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
5
380 m²
3
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
€2,65M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
5
467 m²
3
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
€1,70M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
6
417 m²
2
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
4
240 m²
2
The magnificent almost new villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of…
€1,58M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
7
3
290 m²
2
€600,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
7
5
970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
6
6
739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
10
11
1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
6
505 m²
3
A wonderful new luxury villa with wonderful sea views in the city of Altea. The hotel is loc…
€1,91M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
5
458 m²
3
A magnificent new luxury villa with stunning views in the city of Altea. The picturesque cit…
€1,75M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
6
224 m²
3
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
3
210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
€1,95M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
6
543 m²
2
A luxurious, exclusive villa in a modern style, located in Altea Hills, a famous elite resid…
€2,25M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
6
5
750 m²
2
An exclusive villa for a unique project located in Althea Hills, a famous elite residential …
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
5
5
478 m²
DescriptionUnique Luxury Villa, in a closed guarded residential complex Altea Hills, one of …
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
4
5
298 m²
Luxury detached villa overlooking the sea in Altea. Spectacular luxury detached villa in Alt…
€995,000
Recommend
