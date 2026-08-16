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Villas with Private Pool in Alicante, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
$1,16M
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Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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