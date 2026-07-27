  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alhaurin el Grande

New Buildings in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain

;
apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Show all Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
from
$874,853
Exclusive Contemporary Family Villa in Alhaurín el Grande Discover this stunning contemporary-style home, designed to offer comfort, elegance, and functionality in every detail. Set on a 833 m² plot, the property boasts a built area of 207 m² and 176 m² of usable space, perfectly distribute…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go