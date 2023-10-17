Lands for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Real estate in Alicante: popular areas and their characteristics

Alicante is the center of the namesake province in Spain. The city is large and well-developed with good medicine and educational institutions. Residential property here is represented by a variety of options. That is why many immigrants entering country for permanent residency decide on this city.

What city area is preferable to buy property in Alicante

There are 9 districts in the city. The central El Centro is a historical part — dwelling stock here is old and consists mainly of low-rise buildings with several apartments. Despite the old communications and inconvenient layouts, the highest cost of apartments in Alicante is right here.

The other areas are located around the center and enable to buy property in Alicante for any purpose:

For living near the beach, Albufereta, Cabo las Huertas and Playa de San Juan will be a good option with their closed urbanizations of high-rise buildings. Here you can buy one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for permanent residency or a compact one-bedroom flat for short vacations.

The Alicante luxury real estate segment is perfectly represented in Garbinet and Pau areas: villas and townhouses with private swimming pools and adjusting outdoors areas.

Middle-class housing complexes are located in Benalua and San Blas — bedroom communities with a well-developed infrastructure. Prices for real estate here are considered to be the most affordable in Alicante.

The cheapest property in Alicante you may hunt for in Virgen del Remedio. It is good for obtaining a residence permit, but the conditions are far from being perfect: spacelessness, insanitary and shadowy characters.