Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante

Lands for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

65 properties total found
Plot of land in Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Alicante, Spain
€450,000
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Urban plot in the famous pine area of Los Balcones, 1000 m2 of flat land with access to elec…
€225,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
We offer a building plot of 900 sq.m. in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor , south side, just …
€495,000
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Area 250 m²
Corner Land Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Calpe Costa Blanca This land is locate…
€225,000
Plot of land in San Fulgencio, Spain
Plot of land
San Fulgencio, Spain
Area 280 m²
Land with Open View in 5 Minutes from the Beach in Alicante Costa Blanca This land is locat…
€184,000
Plot of land in Santa Pola, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Pola, Spain
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land in an Advantageous Location in Alicante Costa Blanca The land is located in…
€171,000
Plot of land in el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Plot of land
el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plot With Panoramic Views in Guadalest, Alicante, Costa Blanca This plot is in G…
€410,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand plot for sale in Altea, province of Alicante – 2300 sq.m. for 149.000 €, 65 …
€149,000
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
Area 2 764 m²
We present you this land for sale, an ideal occasion for real estate promotion of semi-detac…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Castalla, Spain
Plot of land
Castalla, Spain
Area 5 193 m²
€467,370
Plot of land in Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 1 749 m²
€550,000
Plot of land in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Plot of land
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Plot on urban land, in the town of Los Montesinos in Alicante. It is located in the new urba…
€35,000
Plot of land in Almoradi, Spain
Plot of land
Almoradi, Spain
Large land, in a unique and special enclave and at an unbeatable price. Large urban land of …
€145,800
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
€84,000
Plot of land in Catral, Spain
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
€126,000
Plot of land in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
€65,000
Plot of land in Orxeta, Spain
Plot of land
Orxeta, Spain
Area 4 800 m²
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
€1
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
The plot is rectangular and flat, fenced around the perimeter and with an automatic gate at …
€35,000
Plot of land in Denia, Spain
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Urban land for sale in an urbanization of Les Rotes in Denia. A residential house can be bui…
€80,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
€367,500
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
€350,000
Plot of land in Busot, Spain
Plot of land
Busot, Spain
€85,000
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€1,10M
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€650,000
Plot of land in Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
Sold on the first line of the Villamartin Golf Course The site is in an ideal location, in a…
€350,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€140,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Land for development in Elce ID D12226
€60,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Land for development in Elce ID D12502
€68,250
Plot of land in Aspe, Spain
Plot of land
Aspe, Spain
Land for development in Alicante ID D12655
€69,500

Real estate in Alicante: popular areas and their characteristics

Alicante is the center of the namesake province in Spain. The city is large and well-developed with good medicine and educational institutions. Residential property here is represented by a variety of options. That is why many immigrants entering country for permanent residency decide on this city.

What city area is preferable to buy property in Alicante

There are 9 districts in the city. The central El Centro is a historical part — dwelling stock here is old and consists mainly of low-rise buildings with several apartments. Despite the old communications and inconvenient layouts, the highest cost of apartments in Alicante is right here.

The other areas are located around the center and enable to buy property in Alicante for any purpose:

  • For living near the beach, Albufereta, Cabo las Huertas and Playa de San Juan will be a good option with their closed urbanizations of high-rise buildings. Here you can buy one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for permanent residency or a compact one-bedroom flat for short vacations.
  • The Alicante luxury real estate segment is perfectly represented in Garbinet and Pau areas: villas and townhouses with private swimming pools and adjusting outdoors areas.
  • Middle-class housing complexes are located in Benalua and San Blas — bedroom communities with a well-developed infrastructure. Prices for real estate here are considered to be the most affordable in Alicante.

The cheapest property in Alicante you may hunt for in Virgen del Remedio. It is good for obtaining a residence permit, but the conditions are far from being perfect: spacelessness, insanitary and shadowy characters.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir